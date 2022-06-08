Connecticut 88, Indiana 69

Smith 8-15 2-2 19, Vivians 2-7 0-0 4, Egbo 4-7 2-2 10, K.Mitchell 3-13 2-2 9, Robinson 5-11 2-2 12, Cannon 1-1 0-0 2, Engstler 1-2 0-0 2, Hartley 2-5 0-0 4, Henderson 1-5 0-0 3, Hull 0-2 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 0-4 4-6 4. Totals 27-72 12-14 69.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended