Connecticut 88, Seattle 83

G.Williams 6-11 3-4 16, Stewart 7-14 2-3 17, Charles 6-12 1-1 14, Bird 4-6 2-2 14, Loyd 5-10 2-2 14, Lavender 0-0 0-0 0, Talbot 1-2 0-0 2, Magbegor 2-7 2-2 6, January 0-2 0-0 0, Prince 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 12-14 83.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended