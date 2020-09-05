https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Connecticut-96-Indiana-77-15545776.php
Connecticut 96, Indiana 77
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CONNECTICUT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bonner
|32:09
|8-17
|9-9
|2-6
|1
|3
|26
|A.Thomas
|36:33
|8-13
|4-4
|0-5
|4
|2
|20
|Jones
|29:06
|9-12
|2-2
|4-6
|1
|2
|20
|January
|24:26
|0-5
|2-2
|0-2
|6
|2
|2
|J.Thomas
|22:35
|4-7
|0-0
|0-3
|7
|1
|8
|Charles
|15:08
|2-4
|2-3
|1-2
|2
|1
|6
|Hiedeman
|14:43
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|5
|Holmes
|10:59
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Mompremier
|10:54
|1-2
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|2
|2
|Carson
|3:27
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|Totals
|200:00
|36-70
|21-22
|9-33
|25
|15
|96
Percentages: FG .514, FT .955.
3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Carson 1-1, Hiedeman 1-2, Bonner 1-3, January 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Charles 2, A.Thomas, Holmes).
Turnovers: 6 (J.Thomas 3, Hiedeman 2, Jones).
Steals: 13 (A.Thomas 5, J.Thomas 3, Jones 3, Bonner, Hiedeman).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burke
|20:53
|2-5
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|8
|Dupree
|35:07
|3-8
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|1
|6
|Achonwa
|19:15
|3-6
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|8
|Allemand
|35:14
|2-6
|1-1
|0-6
|8
|1
|7
|K.Mitchell
|30:46
|6-15
|0-2
|1-2
|5
|2
|16
|McCowan
|20:44
|6-10
|3-3
|4-7
|3
|3
|15
|T.Mitchell
|20:39
|4-8
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|2
|12
|Smalls
|12:34
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|3
|Doyle
|4:46
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|28-62
|12-14
|8-31
|24
|15
|77
Percentages: FG .452, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (K.Mitchell 4-7, T.Mitchell 2-5, Allemand 2-6, Smalls 1-1, Burke 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Dupree 2, Achonwa, Burke).
Turnovers: 19 (Allemand 4, K.Mitchell 3, McCowan 3, Achonwa 2, Doyle 2, T.Mitchell 2, Burke, Dupree, Smalls).
Steals: 3 (Achonwa 2, K.Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Connecticut
|20
|27
|29
|20
|—
|96
|Indiana
|16
|21
|21
|19
|—
|77
