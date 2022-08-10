Connecticut 97, Los Angeles 71

A.Thomas 5-7 1-1 11, Bonner 4-6 1-1 10, J.Jones 8-12 2-2 21, Hiedeman 5-8 1-1 13, Williams 2-7 2-2 6, B.Jones 6-11 2-2 14, Holmes 2-5 0-0 5, Carrington 4-9 0-0 8, Clouden 0-2 2-2 2, Sims 2-8 2-2 7. Totals 38-75 13-13 97.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended