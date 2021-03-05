Conners builds 1-shot lead at Bay Hill as McIlroy lurks DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 7:13 p.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Corey Conners spent more time grinding out pars than chasing birdies, and that proved to be the right recipe Friday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational as Bay Hill began to bake under a warm sun.
Conners surged into the lead with a 25-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole — his second eagle on that hole in two days — for a 3-under 69 and a one-shot advantage over former Bay Hill winner Martin Laird (67).