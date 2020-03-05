Connor Green gets on the board for Eastern men’s lacrosse

Connor Greene from Shelton contributed his first career point when the Eastern Connecticut State University men's lacrosse team held Gordon College without a goal for 32 minutes during a run of eight unanswered goals in a 12-6 season-opening non-conference win Saturday afternoon at the Brigham Athletic Complex.

Greene, a freshman midfielder for the Warriors, was credited with 100-plus points during his three-year varsity career at Shelton. A senior captain, Greene is fifth all time in points for the Gaels, second-most by a midfielder.

Trailing 3-2 three minutes into the second quarter, the Warriors shut out the Scots (0-3) for 32 minutes, getting eight goals from six players in a 26-minute run that vaulted Eastern into a 10-3 lead with 12 minutes left in the game in winning its season-opener (on the road) for the second straight season under second-year head coach Marc Graham.

Junior Tyler Koppy (Attleboro, MA) led the defense by forcing six turnovers and picking up seven ground balls, helping Eastern to a +10 advantage in ground balls. Sophomore LSM Jack Lombardo (Berlin) scooped up five.

Eastern hosts Johnson & Wales March 8 at 1 p.m. at Rick McCarthy Field.