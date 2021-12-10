Connor, Hellebuyck power Jets to 3-0 win over Kraken CHRIS TALBOTT, Associated Press Dec. 10, 2021
1 of11 Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) skates away after scoring on Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Seattle. The Jets won 3-0. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Seattle Kraken's Mark Giordano (5) and Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp (9) chase the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) moves the puck against the Seattle Kraken in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) controls the puck in front of Seattle Kraken's Marcus Johansson (90) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler, left, skates ahead of Seattle Kraken's Mark Giordano in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Seattle Kraken's Carson Soucy reaches to grab the puck out of the air during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Seattle. The Jets won 3-0. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Seattle Kraken's Marcus Johansson (90) goes airborne as he skates ahead of Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Connor scored two goals and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-0 win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.
It was Winnipeg’s first shutout of the season. Dominic Toninato also scored for the Jets, winners in four of their last six games. Paul Stastny, Mark Scheifele and Logan Stanley had assists as the Kraken again faltered early.