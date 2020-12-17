Cooke leads No. 5 South Carolina to 103-41 win over Temple PETE IACOBELLI, AP Sports Writer Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 9:35 p.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke tied her career high with five 3-pointers and scored 23 points as No. 5 South Carolina powered past Temple 103-41 on Thursday night.
Cooke sparked a 7-0 run late in the first quarter to break a 14-14 tie and send the Gamecocks (5-1) to their second straight victory since having their 29-game win streak halted at home against No. 4 North Carolina State two weeks ago.