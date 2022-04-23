Cooper's 2-run single in 7th lifts Marlins past Braves, 9-7

ATLANTA (AP) — Pinch-hitter Garrett Cooper’s bases-loaded, go-ahead single in the seventh drove in two runs and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 9-7 on Saturday night

Trailing 7-6, the Marlins rallied with three runs against Braves hard-throwing rookie Spencer Strider (0-1), who gave up two hits and two walks without recording an out. The Braves' bullpen gave up six runs.

Cooper’s single to right field drove in Brian Anderson, who walked, and Joey Wendle, who singled. The runners advanced on a wild pitch from Strider before Cooper’s hit. Jesús Aguilar added a sacrifice fly for a two-run lead.

Jazz Chisholm drove in three runs with four hits, including a leadoff homer, for Miami. Chisholm also scored three runs and stole two bases.

Alex Dickerson, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley hit homers for the Braves.

Steven Okert (2-0) recorded two outs. Tanner Scott, Miami's sixth pitcher, recorded the final three outs for his first save of the season and second of his career.

On the night he received his Braves World Series ring, Jorge Soler’s run-scoring single in the sixth off Collin McHugh gave the Marlins a 6-5 lead. Atlanta answered with Dansby Swanson’s two-run single in the bottom of the inning for a 7-6 lead.

Dickerson's two-run homer in the fourth ended Atlanta's streak of 16 consecutive solo shots. It was the Braves' longest streak of homers with no runners on base since at least 1960 and began after Riley’s two-run homer on opening day.

Elieser Hernández allowed five runs on seven hits, including three homers, in 4 2/3 innings for the Marlins.

Atlanta's Ian Anderson gave up three runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks in five innings.

Chisholm led off the fifth with a double before stealing third and scoring on Avisail Garcia's single.

Braves manager Brian Snitker presented Soler his 2021 World Series ring before the game. Soler was the World Series MVP for the Braves in their win over the Houston Astros and received another ovation from Atlanta fans in the pregame ceremony.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: SS Miguel Rojas was scratched with flu-like symptoms. 3B Jon Berti entered the lineup and Wendle moved from third to shortstop.

Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. (right knee) is attacking his minor league rehab assignment as if motivated to rush the team's May 6 target date for coming off the IL. Acuña stole his second base of his rehab while having two hits and a walk on Friday with Triple-A Gwinnett. “Looking at some of the video, I think he might have been a little more active than you wanted to see,” Snitker said with a smile Saturday before adding Acuña is providing “good indicators that he's right where he needs to be.”

UP NEXT

Miami left-hander Jesús Luzardo will face Atlanta rookie right-hander Bryce Elder to wrap up the three-game series on Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports