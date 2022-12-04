Cornell 73, Lafayette 68

Jenkins 7-11 1-2 17, O'Boyle 5-14 1-1 14, Vander Baan 2-3 2-2 6, Fulton 1-7 2-2 5, Zambie 2-5 0-0 6, Berger 4-7 0-0 11, Rivera 2-9 1-2 5, Pettit 0-3 2-2 2, Rubayo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 9-11 68.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling