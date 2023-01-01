Cornell 74, Dartmouth 63

Boothby 1-2 0-0 3, Hansen 3-5 0-0 8, Dolan 5-11 4-4 15, Gray 5-8 1-2 12, N.Williams 1-7 5-7 8, Watson 2-6 0-0 6, Manon 5-10 2-2 12, Ragland 3-9 1-1 8, Baldwin 0-1 2-2 2, Filien 0-1 0-0 0, Cain 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 15-18 74.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling