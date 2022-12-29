Cornell 86, Binghamton 70

Falko 2-6 0-1 4, Harried 11-19 2-5 25, Hinckson 6-10 3-4 16, Petcash 4-7 0-0 9, Gibson 5-8 2-2 12, White 1-2 0-0 2, McGriff 0-2 0-0 0, Stewart 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-56 7-12 70.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling