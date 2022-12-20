Cornell 96, Lehigh 64

Alamudun 5-9 3-4 15, Parolin 2-3 0-0 4, Higgins 8-14 3-4 21, Taylor 3-10 3-4 10, Whitney-Sidney 1-5 0-0 3, Knostman 1-2 0-1 2, Adiassa 0-0 0-0 0, Betlow 1-6 0-1 3, Fenton 1-3 0-0 2, Saigal 0-1 0-0 0, Chebuhar 0-0 0-0 0, Conniff 1-1 0-0 2, Momah 0-0 0-0 0, Reed 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-55 9-14 64.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling