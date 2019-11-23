Cornell finishes upbeat season with 35-9 win over Columbia

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Harold Coles rushed for 129 yards and two TDs, including a 58-yard run on Cornell’s second play from scrimmage, and the Big Red defeated Columbia 35-9 on Saturday.

Despite a sub-.500 record, Cornell (4-6, 3-4 Ivy League) achieved a couple of significant milestones this season. The win gave Cornell possession of the Empire State Bowl and, coupled with Princeton's victory over Penn, solidified the Big Red's first upper-division finish in the Ivy League standings since 2006.

Coles has 2,065 career rushing yards and became the eighth player in school history to surpass 2,000 yards.

Thomas Glover, Delonte Harrell and Richie Kenney also scored rushing touchdowns for the Big Red.

Ty Lenhart threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Josh Wainwright for Columbia’s only touchdown. Lenhart completed 28 of 42 passes for 215 yards for the Lions (3-7, 2-5).

Kenney was 17-of-26 passing for 244 yards for Cornell.