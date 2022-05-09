Cortes takes no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rangers 1-0

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
NEW YORK (AP) — Nestor Cortes took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning before Eli White singled, and Anthony Rizzo doubled in a run in the bottom half to lift the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 1-0 Monday for their sixth straight series win.
A 27-year-old left-hander making his 22nd big league start and sixth this season, Cortes pitched a career-high 7 1/3 innings, walked four and struck out 11, one shy of his high. He threw 68 of 103 pitches for strikes.