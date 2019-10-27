Courtney kicks game-winner, Stony Brook upsets Villanova

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Courtney kicked a 22-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Stony Brook to a 36-35 upset win over Villanova on Saturday night in which the Seawolves scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Villanova (6-2, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked No. 6 in the FCS Coaches Poll, has lost two in a row and fallen out of a four-team cluster in second place behind unbeaten James Madison. Stony Brook (5-3, 2-2) snapped a two-game skid.

Trailing 35-20 in the fourth quarter, the Seawolves scored touchdowns on two of their three possessions and held Villanova to a pair of three-and-outs on its last two possessions.

After fielding a short punt with 28 seconds left, with 64 yards to cover and trailing by three points, Tyquell Fields quickly brought the Seawolves to the 5 with passes of 19 and 40 yards to Andrew Trent and Nick Anderson, respectively, setting up Courtney's kick for the upset .

Fields finished 21-for-37 passing for 320 yards. Anderson had eight catches for 137 yards.

Jaaron Hayek caught a 21-yard TD pass from Daniel Smith and threw a 68-yard TD pass to Smith, while DeeWil Barlee had 22 carries for 131 yards and a score for Villanova.