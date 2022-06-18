Crawford, Giants pounce on shaky Pirates bullpen in 7-5 win WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer June 18, 2022 Updated: June 18, 2022 9:21 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of18 San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater, right, celebrates with Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt, center, scores on a sacrifice fly by Mike Yastrzemski off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wil Crowe during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Diego Castillo, left, cannot handle the throw from catcher Tyler Heineman (not shown) as San Francisco Giants' Luis Gonzalez (51) safely steals second base during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf singles off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana, driving in a run, during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski hits a sacrifice fly to center field off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wil Crowe during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood delivers during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson, center, celebrates as he walks off the field after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Camilo Doval delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Pittsburgh Pirates' Diego Castillo celebrates as he approaches home plate after hitting a three-run home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Pittsburgh Pirates' Diego Castillo (64) is greeted by teammate Michael Chavis as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jack Suwinski (65) watches as a fan catches a solo-home run hit by San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach (19) is greeted by third base coach Mike Rabelo as he rounds third base after hitting a solo home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Dominic Leone during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. The Giants won 7-5. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The San Francisco Giants don't overwhelm with their bats. Or their pitching. Or their defense. Their margin of error isn't quite as wide as the two rivals they are trying to chase down in the loaded NL West.
That's fine with manager Gabe Kapler, who is happy to play the matchups, substitute freely and rely on a fair amount of grit and veteran leadership to hang around in one of the hottest races in baseball.