Crawford's 3-run homer sends Giants past Rockies 4-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford delivered the decisive hit for a second straight day, connecting for a three-run homer in the sixth inning as the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Saturday.
Crawford also came through with a bases-loaded, two-run double in the seventh of a 3-1 win in Friday's home opener.