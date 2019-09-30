Crazy 4 Color 5K Run and Family Fun Run

Shelton High invites you to its third Shelton Crazy 4 Color 5K Run and Family Fun Run being held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 8:30 a.m. starting at Finn Stadium.

All proceeds help to support the SHS DECA and FBLA Business and Marketing student programs as well as the Shelton cross country boys’ and girls’ athletes.

The Crazy 4 Color Road Race is fun for all ages and is open to the public.

Sign up is easy.

Visit www.hitekracing.com and click on the Calendar button and then scroll down.

Register early for a free Shelton’s Crazy 4 Color T-shirt, while supplies.

Sponsors from the community to support these students are welcome.

Want more information?

Email pgarrett@sheltonpublicschools.org and find out how you and your organization can be a part of this community event.