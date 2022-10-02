Crosby's FG in OT helps Packers edge Patriots, Zappe 27-24 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Oct. 2, 2022 Updated: Oct. 2, 2022 8:09 p.m.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and the Green Bay Packers topped the New England Patriots 27-24 on Sunday, spoiling rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe’s NFL debut.
Zappe, a fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky, played the majority of the game after Brian Hoyer left with a head injury. Hoyer made his first start since 2020 in place of Mac Jones, who injured his left ankle during last weekend's 37-26 loss to Baltimore.
Written By
STEVE MEGARGEE