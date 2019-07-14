Cubs hit 3 homers, beat Pirates 8-3 to complete 3-game sweep

Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward (22) hits a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July, 14, 2019, in Chicago. Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward (22) hits a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July, 14, 2019, in Chicago. Photo: David Banks, AP Photo: David Banks, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Cubs hit 3 homers, beat Pirates 8-3 to complete 3-game sweep 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward, Albert Almora Jr. and Kyle Schwarber hit home runs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

The NL Central leaders posted their first series win since taking all three from St. Louis on June 7-9.

Robel Garcia had a pair of doubles and Anthony Rizzo added two hits as Chicago improved to 32-16 at Wrigley Field.

Bryan Reynolds got two hits and drove in a run for Pittsburgh, which has dropped five of seven.

Cubs starter Jose Quintana (7-7) allowed three runs on six hits in six innings to win his third straight start. The left-hander struck out four and walked two.

Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the second on an RBI double by Garcia, before Pittsburgh rallied for three in the third to make it 3-1. Reynolds drove in the first run with a single, Starling Marte followed with a sacrifice fly and Jung Ho Kang capped the rally with an RBI double.

The Cubs pulled within 3-2 in the fourth on a two-out RBI single by Quintana after David Bote had been intentionally walked. Quintana was 1 for 34 for the season before his hit off Trevor Williams (3-3).

Victor Caratini had a tying sacrifice fly in the fifth and Heyward hit a two-run homer for a 5-3 lead.

Almora had a pinch-hit homer in the sixth and Schwarber followed with a drive to right on the next pitch. Williams (3-3) was pulled after giving up a single to the next batter, Javier Báez, and Rizzo later had a sacrifice fly.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Keone Kela (right shoulder inflammation) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, striking out two in a scoreless inning . OF Gregory Polanco (left shoulder inflammation) went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs for Indianapolis Saturday . INF Erik González (left clavicle fracture) had his rehab stint suspended because of a left hamstring strain.

Cubs: C Willson Contreras didn't start because of a sore right foot . RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (left thoracic strain) tossed a scoreless inning on just nine pitches Saturday night in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Iowa. There's been no determination when Edwards might be ready to return.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (6-7, 4.15 ERA) pitches the opener of a three-game series at St. Louis on Monday night. RHP Miles Mikolas (5-9, 4.53) goes for the Cardinals.

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-7, 3.49 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series against Cincinnati on Monday night as the homestand continues. RHP Luis Castillo (8-3, 2.29) pitches for the Reds.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports