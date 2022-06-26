Cubs overcome 5-run deficit to beat Cards 6-5, Flaherty hurt

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning to drive in his third run of the game, and the Chicago Cubs overcame a five-run deficit to be the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Sunday.

St. Louis led 5-0 but starter Jack Flaherty left after two innings because of right shoulder tightness, and the Cubs tied the score with a five-run fourth. The Cardinals have lost three of their last four games and seven of their last 10.

Contreras hit a tying two-run single in the fourth and led off the 10th with a single off Zack Thompson (1-1) that scored automatic runner Nelson Velázquez.

David Robertson (2-0) retired three straight batters in the bottom half, and the Cubs took two of three from their rival. Chicago has won four of its last five series in St. Louis.

Flaherty was making his third start this season after missing the first 64 games while recovering from shoulder surgery. He gave up one hit, struck out two and walked two, throwing 49 pitches.

Nick Wittgren allowed four straight singles starting the fourth, including Alex Rivas' RBI hie. Johan Oviedo gave up a one-out double to Rafael Ortega, and Contreras followed with the tying hit.

Nolan Arenado had a run-scoring single in the first, Tommy Edman grounded into a run-scoring forceout in the second and Brendan Donovan, Paul Goldschmidt and Juan Yepez homered in a 12-pitch span in the third off Alec Mills. Donovan and Goldschmidt hit back-to-back drives, with Goldschmidt's his team-leading 18th.

LIGHTS ON

The Cardinals play 10 of their next 11 games at night. They have played 33 day games this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz, sidelined since May 23 with shoulder impingement, is to pitch two innings at Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday. He is still at least two weeks away from returning to the Cardinals starting rotation.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Keegan Thompson (7-2, 3.10 will face Cincinnati RHP Luis Castillo (2-4, 3.71) on Tuesday in the first of a three-game set in Chicago. Thompson has allowed just one run over his last 12 innings,

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (5-5, 3.32) takes on Miami RHP Pablo Lopez (5-3, 2.61) in the first of a three-game set on Monday in St. Louis. Wainwright is 7-2 with a 2.99 ERA in 15 appearances against the Marlins.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports