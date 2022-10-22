Cunningham's 2 TDs lift Louisville over Pittsburgh 24-10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malik Cunningham threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to little-used tight end Josh Lifson, Kei’Trel Clark returned a sack fumble 59 yards for an insurance TD and Louisville beat Pittsburgh 24-10 on Saturday night for its second consecutive victory.
Cunningham picked up his second TD after a 33-yard catch-and-run on a pass from receiver Braden Smith to the Panthers’ 11. Two plays later a wide-open Lifson scooped up a low pass for just his second catch at Louisville and first score to make it 14-10 with 9:45 remaining. James Turner’s 48-yard field goal provided a seven-point cushion before Yassir Abdullah sacked Kedon Slovis and forced a fumble that Clark returned for the clinching score.