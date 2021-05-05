Currently in lockdown, Turkey to stage all-English CL final May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 7:19 p.m.
1 of5 Barricades block one of the passages to the deserted Taksim Square, in Istanbul, Friday, April 30, 2021, on the first day of a tight lockdown to help protect from the spread of the coronavirus. Turkish security forces on Friday patrolled main streets and set up checkpoints at entry and exits points of cities, to enforce Turkey’s strictest COVID-19 lockdown to date. Still, many people were on the move as the government, desperate not to shut down the economy completely, kept some sectors exempt from the restrictions. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 People walk on a virtually empty Istiklal Street, the main shopping street of Istanbul, with shops closed, Friday, April 30, 2021, on the first day of a tight lockdown to help protect from the spread of the coronavirus. Turkish security forces on Friday patrolled main streets and set up checkpoints at entry and exits points of cities, to enforce Turkey’s strictest COVID-19 lockdown to date. Still, many people were on the move as the government, desperate not to shut down the economy completely, kept some sectors exempt from the restrictions. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Backdropped by the Maiden's Tower a woman walks on a nearly deserted promenade by the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Friday, April 30, 2021, on the first day of a tight lockdown to help protect from the spread of the coronavirus. Turkish security forces on Friday patrolled main streets and set up checkpoints at entry and exits points of cities, to enforce Turkey’s strictest COVID-19 lockdown to date. Still, many people were on the move as the government, desperate not to shut down the economy completely, kept some sectors exempt from the restrictions. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of English soccer fans will be hoping that a ban on international travel ends in time for them to get to Turkey in three weeks to see Chelsea and Manchester City contest the Champions League final without facing restrictions.
In a further easing of coronavirus laws in England, the government is set to allow overseas travel again from May 17 but it's unclear which destinations will still require forms of quarantine on return.