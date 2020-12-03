https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Curry-Oliver-II-carry-Old-Dominion-over-Norfolk-15771591.php
Curry, Oliver II carry Old Dominion over Norfolk St. 80-66
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Malik Curry and A.J. Oliver II scored 17 points apiece as Old Dominion topped Norfolk State 80-66 on Wednesday night.
Curry hit 11 of 12 foul shots. Joe Reece added 16 points for for Old Dominion (2-1). Austin Trice had 11 points
Daryl Anderson had 17 points for the Spartans (2-1). Devante Carter added 15 points. Kyonze Chavis had 12 points.
