Curry goes off again with 10 3s as Warriors hold off Magic JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Feb. 12, 2021 Updated: Feb. 12, 2021 1:19 a.m.
1 of9 Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba, front right, reaches for the ball between Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr., left, and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, dribbles against Orlando Magic forward Gary Clark during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic, left, is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Eric Paschall during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross, right, shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Orlando Magic forward James Ennis III, top, shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr., right, watches the ball go past Orlando Magic forward Dwayne Bacon (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Magic coach Steve Clifford made sure he got a pregame moment with Stephen Curry, who is from Charlotte where Clifford used to work and is friends with the superstar's father, Dell.
Curry proceeded to go off on Orlando shortly thereafter.