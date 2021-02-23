Curry leads Warriors past Knicks as fans return to MSG BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 10:32 p.m.
1 of9 Fans arrive for an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in New York. A limited number of fans were allowed to attend. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP) Wendell Cruz/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel hangs from the rim after a dunk against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP) Wendell Cruz/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry moves past New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel (3) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP) Wendell Cruz/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall (7) is defended by New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) and center Taj Gibson (67) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP) Wendell Cruz/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton (6) moves past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP) Wendell Cruz/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 New York Knicks forward Julius Randle shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP) Wendell Cruz/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry welcomed fans back to Madison Square Garden with another big night in the building, scoring 37 points and leading the Golden State Warriors to a 114-106 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday.
Curry, who owns a 50-point game and a triple-double in the arena, returned from a one-game absence to make the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:38 left. He scored 26 points in the second half and added six rebounds and six assists.