Curry scores 28, Warriors jump on Pistons to win 118-91 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 31, 2021 Updated: Jan. 31, 2021 1 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 28 points, knocking down six 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors raced to an early lead on the way to a 118-91 rout of the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.
Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 points as Golden State executed the way coach Steve Kerr has hoped for on both ends — starting with a focus on rebounding that produced a 53-49 advantage on the boards. Now, the Warriors must strive to do it consistently and against the NBA's top-tier teams.