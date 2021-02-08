Da Silva, Horne lead Colorado past cold-shooting Oregon St

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jeriah Horne scored 16 points, Tristan da Silva added a career-high 15, and they combined to make 12 of 14 shots in Colorado's 78-49 victory over cold-shooting Oregon State on Monday night.

Colorado (15-5, 9-4 Pac-12 Conference) moved within one game of co-leaders UCLA and No. 20 USC at 9-2 in conference play. It matches Colorado's best 13-game conference record in the Pac-12 era, joining the 2011-12 and 2019-20 teams.