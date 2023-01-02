Dallas 111, Houston 106

Bullock 3-8 0-0 8, Hardaway Jr. 7-13 2-2 21, Wood 8-14 2-2 21, Dinwiddie 4-12 2-2 11, Doncic 10-26 18-22 39, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 0-0 6-6 6, Pinson 1-3 0-0 3, Ntilikina 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 1-2 0-0 2, Wright IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-81 30-34 111.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling