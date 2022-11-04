Dallas 111, Toronto 110

Anunoby 11-21 1-1 27, Siakam 7-14 4-6 18, Koloko 1-2 0-0 2, Barnes 4-12 2-2 11, Trent Jr. 3-12 5-6 12, Achiuwa 4-9 6-6 15, Banton 0-1 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 2-3 0-0 6, Young 1-1 0-0 2, Boucher 6-13 3-4 17. Totals 39-88 21-25 110.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling