Dallas 115, Utah 101

Bullock 4-6 0-0 9, Finney-Smith 3-9 2-2 11, McGee 4-5 0-0 8, Dinwiddie 1-8 0-0 3, Doncic 9-18 4-6 24, Kleber 1-4 3-4 6, Powell 2-3 0-1 4, Wood 2-7 6-8 12, Hardaway Jr. 5-7 6-10 20, Pinson 0-3 0-0 0, Dorsey 2-3 1-2 7, Green 2-4 0-0 4, Hardy 1-3 0-0 2, Ntilikina 2-4 0-0 5, Wright IV 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-85 22-33 115.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling