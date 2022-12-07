Dallas 116, Denver 115

Finney-Smith 7-13 0-0 19, Hardaway Jr. 7-12 9-12 29, Powell 3-3 2-2 8, Dinwiddie 3-8 6-6 13, Doncic 5-17 8-9 22, Kleber 4-6 0-0 9, Wood 6-7 2-2 14, Bullock 0-1 0-0 0, Jo.Green 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 36-72 27-31 116.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling