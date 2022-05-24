Dallas 119, Golden State 109

D.Green 4-8 2-5 10, Wiggins 5-11 2-2 13, Looney 1-3 1-3 3, Curry 7-16 4-5 20, Thompson 5-10 0-1 12, Bjelica 2-2 0-0 4, Kuminga 5-11 6-8 17, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 3-6 0-0 6, Moody 4-7 0-0 10, Poole 5-10 2-2 14. Totals 41-84 17-26 109.
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
- Jacob Villalobos captaincy inspires call to teach
- Shelton’s pitching keys 8-3 start to season
- Dedicated captains lead Shelton to unbeaten start
Recommended