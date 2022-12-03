Dallas 121, N.Y. Knicks 100

Finney-Smith 1-8 0-0 3, Hardaway Jr. 10-17 0-1 28, Powell 2-3 2-2 6, Dinwiddie 6-16 2-3 17, Doncic 11-21 4-4 30, Bertans 0-3 0-0 0, Kleber 5-8 0-0 13, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Bullock 3-8 1-1 10, Pinson 0-2 0-0 0, Green 2-6 2-3 7, Hardy 2-5 0-0 5, Ntilikina 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 43-100 11-14 121.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling