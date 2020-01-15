Dallas 124, Golden State 97
Finney-Smith 1-6 3-4 6, Kleber 3-5 2-2 11, Powell 9-9 2-2 21, Doncic 8-19 2-8 20, Hardaway Jr. 5-11 0-0 12, Jackson 2-4 2-2 6, Marjanovic 6-14 1-2 13, Barea 4-6 0-0 11, Brunson 3-3 0-0 6, C.Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Cleveland 1-2 0-0 2, Se.Curry 4-8 1-1 9, Wright 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 49-96 13-21 124.
Green 2-6 0-0 5, Robinson III 6-10 0-0 13, Spellman 4-9 2-2 10, Burks 4-13 0-0 10, Russell 5-17 3-4 13, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Paschall 7-11 0-0 16, Smailagic 2-3 1-1 5, Cauley-Stein 3-5 2-2 8, Poole 6-12 2-4 17. Totals 39-87 10-13 97.
|Dallas
|36
|29
|29
|30
|—
|124
|Golden State
|26
|21
|24
|26
|—
|97
3-Point Goals_Dallas 13-37 (Barea 3-4, Kleber 3-4, Hardaway Jr. 2-8, Doncic 2-9, Finney-Smith 1-5, Se.Curry 0-3), Golden State 9-32 (Poole 3-7, Paschall 2-2, Burks 2-6, Green 1-3, Robinson III 1-4, Spellman 0-3, Russell 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 53 (Marjanovic 11), Golden State 36 (Robinson III 7). Assists_Dallas 23 (Brunson 5), Golden State 27 (Russell 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 17, Golden State 16. A_18,064 (18,064)