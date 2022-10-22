Skip to main content
Sports

Dallas 137, Memphis 96

Aldama 2-4 3-3 8, Bane 4-11 4-4 14, Adams 1-3 0-2 2, Konchar 2-4 0-0 5, Morant 6-12 8-8 20, Clarke 4-7 0-0 8, LaRavia 2-6 0-0 6, Lofton Jr. 2-4 0-1 4, Roddy 5-12 2-2 12, Tillman 3-4 0-0 7, Chandler 0-2 0-1 0, Jones 3-8 2-3 10, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-79 19-24 96.

DALLAS (137)

Bullock 3-5 0-0 8, Finney-Smith 3-6 0-1 7, McGee 3-4 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 6-13 0-0 15, Doncic 12-23 4-5 32, Kleber 3-5 1-2 9, Wood 6-12 12-14 25, Powell 0-0 1-2 1, Hardaway Jr. 3-10 8-8 16, Pinson 0-0 2-2 2, Dorsey 4-4 0-0 9, Hardy 0-3 0-0 0, J.Green 1-1 2-2 5, Wright IV 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 45-90 30-36 137.

Memphis 17 19 35 25 96
Dallas 39 25 35 38 137
3-Point Goals_Memphis 9-33 (Bane 2-5, LaRavia 2-5, Jones 2-6, Tillman 1-2, Aldama 1-3, Konchar 1-3, Lofton Jr. 0-1, Morant 0-2, Williams Jr. 0-2, Roddy 0-4), Dallas 17-39 (Doncic 4-9, Dinwiddie 3-5, Kleber 2-3, Bullock 2-4, Hardaway Jr. 2-6, Dorsey 1-1, J.Green 1-1, Wood 1-3, Finney-Smith 1-4, Wright IV 0-1, Hardy 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 29 (Aldama 6), Dallas 52 (Wood 12). Assists_Memphis 20 (Jones 5), Dallas 23 (Doncic 10). Total Fouls_Memphis 29, Dallas 24. A_20,377 (19,200)

