Dallas 81, Atlanta 68

Gray 3-10 0-0 7, Thornton 9-11 0-0 21, McCowan 6-11 2-5 14, Mabrey 4-11 0-0 8, Ogunbowale 8-22 4-6 21, Harrison 1-1 0-0 2, Kuier 2-2 0-0 5, Burton 1-1 0-0 3, Harris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-71 6-11 81.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended