Dallas 82, Las Vegas 80

Hamby 2-5 0-0 4, Young 7-14 3-3 19, Wilson 6-14 0-0 12, C.Gray 11-17 1-1 28, Plum 4-12 4-4 15, Plaisance 0-3 0-0 0, Stokes 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-69 8-8 80.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended