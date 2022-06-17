Dallas 93, Phoenix 88

DeShields 4-9 6-8 14, Turner 3-5 2-2 8, Charles 11-22 5-6 27, Diggins-Smith 7-15 5-6 21, Taurasi 3-10 0-0 9, Anigwe 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, Peddy 3-4 0-0 9, Simms 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 18-22 88.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended