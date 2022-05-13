Dallas 94, Washington 86

Harrison 5-9 5-6 15, Thornton 4-9 2-2 12, Gray 6-12 6-6 21, Mabrey 4-6 0-0 10, Ogunbowale 9-20 3-4 27, Kuier 1-2 0-0 2, Collier 0-0 0-0 0, McCowan 0-1 1-2 1, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Dickey 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 2-5 2-3 6. Totals 31-65 19-23 94.
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
- Jacob Villalobos captaincy inspires call to teach
- Shelton’s pitching keys 8-3 start to season
- Dedicated captains lead Shelton to unbeaten start
- State qualifiers mount up for balanced Gaels
- Carlin, McCook lead young team on court
- Seniors lead eager group of younger players
- Kaylee Gura helps Springfield cheer place 5th at nationals
- Shelton’s Jacob Villalobos feted as scholar athlete
- Competitive new group to lead the way for Shelton
Recommended