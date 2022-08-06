Dallas 95, Indiana 91

Smith 4-11 1-2 11, Vivians 4-16 4-5 12, Egbo 1-2 4-4 6, Hull 5-8 6-6 17, Robinson 5-11 5-6 15, Cannon 5-7 0-0 11, Engstler 1-3 0-2 3, Henderson 6-12 3-4 16. Totals 31-70 23-29 91.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended