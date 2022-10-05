Dallas 98, Oklahoma City 96

Bullock 2-5 1-1 7, Finney-Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Powell 3-5 7-7 13, Dinwiddie 3-6 2-2 9, Green 4-5 0-0 9, Bingham Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Gueye 1-2 2-2 4, Wood 7-13 0-0 16, Pinson 2-6 0-0 5, Dorsey 0-6 0-0 0, Hall 0-4 0-0 0, Hardy 8-16 1-2 21, Ntilikina 1-3 0-0 3, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0, Wright IV 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 35-82 15-16 98.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling