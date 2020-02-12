Daniels keys second-half surge to lead NC State by Syracuse

Recommended Video:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Devon Daniels scored 23 points, including seven straight in the second half, C.J. Bryce added 19 and North Carolina State defeated shorthanded Syracuse 79-74 on Tuesday night.

Syracuse played all but three minutes without leading scorer Elijah Hughes, who suffered a lower body injury during pre-game warmups. He went out with 17:27 remaining in the first half and did not return.

The Wolfpack (16-8, 7-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) hit 25 of 48 from the field and 11 of 25 from beyond the arc, including 5 of 11 from 3 in the second half.

Freshman Joe Girard scored a career-high 30 points for Syracuse (14-10, 7-6). Quincy Guerrier also registered a career-best 16 points and his second double-double with 10 rebounds.

Buddy Boeheim and Girard, who took the Orange's only 3s, were a combined 3 of 18. For the game, the Orange hit just 39% from the field.

The Orange had its biggest lead of the game at 68-62 on two foul shots by Girard but Daniels scored the next seven points, giving the Wolfpack a 69-68 lead with 4:26 remaining. The Wolfpack extended it to a 77-70 margin on a 3 by Bryce with 2:34 remaining. Syracuse got within four on two foul shots by Girard with 1:37 to go.

North Carolina State's Jericole Hellems, right, shoots over Syracuse's Brycen Goodine, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. North Carolina State's Jericole Hellems, right, shoots over Syracuse's Brycen Goodine, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Photo: Nick Lisi, AP Photo: Nick Lisi, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Daniels keys second-half surge to lead NC State by Syracuse 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

In a first half of runs, the Wolfpack scored the final five points to take a 39-35 lead at the break. NC State was hot from 3 in the first half, going 6 of 14, and 13 of 25 overall. Bryce was 3 for 4 from deep. The Wolfpack turned the ball over 10 times in the first half, one below its average.

BIG PICTURE

NC State: The Wolfpack got the big win it needed but still has a tough road ahead with two games against Duke and one against Florida State.

Syracuse: The Orange must defeat both Florida State and Louisville, both on the road, if the team has any hope of making the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

NC State concludes a three-game road trip Sunday against Boston College.

Syracuse begins a crucial two-game road swing Saturday against No. 8 Florida State.