Dartmouth 30, Brown 7

Brown 0 0 0 7 \u2014 7 Dartmouth 7 13 0 10 \u2014 30 First Quarter DART_Howard 2 run (Bloch kick), 03:08 Second Quarter DART_FG Bloch 25, 13:03 DART_Howard 2 run (Bloch kick), 03:55 DART_FG Bloch 31, 00:12 Fourth Quarter DART_FG Bloch 27, 10:47 DART_Roper 15 run (Drescher kick), 04:55 BRWN_Smith 2 run (Alley kick), 01:51 BRWN DART First downs 12 21 Rushes-yards 28-86 56-296 Passing 99 129 Comp-Att-Int 13-24-2 11-15-1 Return Yards 25 0 Punts-Avg. 5-31.6 3-32.3 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0 Penalty-Yards 5-54 9-100 Time of Possession 20:22 39:38 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Brown, Al. Smith 10-49, Jo. DeLucia 9-31, We. Rockett 2-9, Wi. Jarvis 2-7, Sa. Baddoo 1-2, Ai. Gilman 3-(minus 6), Mi. Walsh 1-(minus 6). Dartmouth, No. Roper 23-91, Ja. Proctor 4-70, Ni. Howard 11-56, Q. Jones 9-44, Za. Bair 5-22, Jo. Richmond 2-10, Te. Moimoi 1-3, Ty. Green 1-0. PASSING_Brown, Mi. Walsh 7-9-0-57, Ai. Gilman 4-10-2-28, Wi. Jarvis 2-5-0-14. Dartmouth, Ni. Howard 6-8-1-101, Ja. Proctor 4-6-0-24, Ga. Muir 1-1-0-4. RECEIVING_Brown, We. Rockett 4-37, Ha. Sutton 3-18, Al. Smith 3-15, Ma. Mahoney 1-12, Jo. DeLucia 1-10, Di. Golden 1-7. Dartmouth, Jo. Barrett 5-77, Jo. Kramer 1-27, Ja. Sutherland 1-10, Za. Bair 1-8, Re. Gall 1-4, Ja. Henry 1-3, Zi. Carter 1-0.