Dartmouth 60, Harvard 59

Adelekun 6-11 2-4 14, Krystkowiak 1-1 0-0 3, Neskovic 2-6 0-0 5, Cornish 5-11 3-4 16, Robinson 1-7 3-4 6, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell-Day 4-6 3-5 11, Munro 1-3 0-0 2, McRae 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 21-50 11-17 60.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling