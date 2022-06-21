Darvish deals, Machado-less Padres beat Diamondbacks 4-1 BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer June 21, 2022 Updated: June 21, 2022 12:34 a.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings and Jake Cronenworth and Trent Grisham homered to lead the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.
Kim Ha-seong hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the second for the Padres, who were without All-Star slugger Manny Machado. He sprained his left ankle Sunday in a loss at Colorado. Acting manager Ryan Flaherty said the Padres are optimistic Machado can avoid the injured list.