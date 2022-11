DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 28 points in Detroit Mercy's 88-74 win against Ohio on Wednesday night.

Davis added three steals for the Titans (2-1). Jayden Stone scored 15 points while going 6 of 11 (1 for 4 from distance), and added five rebounds. Damezi Anderson recorded 15 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance).

Devon Baker led the Bobcats (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. AJ Clayton added 15 points for Ohio. In addition, Miles Brown had 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.