Day after losing Tatis to ban, Padres lose to Nationals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego and new slugger Juan Soto repeatedly failed to come through in the clutch against his former club, and the last-place Washington Nationals beat the wild-card-chasing Padres 4-3 when the go-ahead run scored thanks to an overruled call on a play at the plate Saturday night.
Playing their second game since learning of Fernando Tatis’ steroid suspension, the Padres built a 3-0 lead thanks in part to solo homers from Manny Machado and Trent Grisham. But Yu Darvish (10-6) gave away that edge on back-to-back deep balls off the bats of Yadiel Hernandez and Joey Meneses in the sixth.