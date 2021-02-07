DeBrincat scores twice for Blackhawks in 2-1 OT win at Stars STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Feb. 7, 2021 Updated: Feb. 7, 2021 6:07 p.m.
1 of7 Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) looks on as Dallas Stars left wing Roope Hintz (24) attempts a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Dallas. Sam Hodde/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Dallas. Sam Hodde/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) attempts to grab the puck out of the air during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Dallas. Sam Hodde/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) and Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Dallas. Sam Hodde/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Dallas Stars defenseman Mark Pysyk (13) skates with the puck as Chicago Blackhawks center Pius Suter (24) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Dallas. Sam Hodde/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Dallas Stars center Andrew Cogliano (11) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Dallas. Sam Hodde/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates with teammate Patrick Kane (88) after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Dallas. Sam Hodde/AP Show More Show Less
DALLAS (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored both Chicago goals, including the winner 2:56 into overtime, and the Blackhawks won 2-1 on Sunday to hand the Dallas Stars their first home loss this season.
DeBrincat has four goals and two assists in three games since his return after missing four games because of COVID-19 protocols. He initially passed to Patrick Kane, and got it back to poke into the net past rookie goaltender Jake Oettinger. Kane also assisted on DeBrincat's power-play goal in the second period.
